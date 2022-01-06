Manalapan officials elect Cohen to serve as mayor for 2022

MANALAPAN – Committeewoman Susan Cohen has been elected by her fellow members of the Township Committee to serve as Manalapan’s mayor for 2022.

Cohen was tapped for the position during Manalapan’s reorganization meeting on Jan. 5. Cohen has served as mayor several times during her tenure on the governing body, most recently in 2019.

The first order of business during the reorganization meeting was the swearing in of Committeeman Barry Jacobson to a second three-year term.

Jacobson won re-election in November 2021 and his new term will run through Dec. 31, 2024. State Assemblyman Robert Clifton administered the oath of office to Jacobson.

Jacobson and Cohen are joined on the Township Committee by Jack McNaboe, Mary Ann Musich and Eric Nelson. All five members of the governing body are Republicans.

When the reorganization meeting’s regular business commenced, McNaboe nominated Cohen to serve as mayor this year. A unanimous vote by the five committee members confirmed Cohen’s election to the position.

Monmouth County Commissioner Dominick DiRocco administered the mayor’s oath of office to Cohen.

Cohen then nominated Musich to serve as deputy mayor this year. A unanimous vote by the five committee members confirmed Musich’s election to the position.

Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden administered the deputy mayor’s oath of office to Musich.

Following her election as mayor, Cohen saluted McNaboe for his service as mayor during 2020 and 2021. Cohen served as deputy mayor in both years.

Cohen said, in part, “I am truly humbled to be selected as mayor for 2022 … We have a lot of work ahead of us to keep Manalapan a great place to live.”

The mayor said she is looking forward to working with her fellow members of the Township Committee.

She acknowledged everyone who serves as a volunteer on Manalapan’s boards, committees and commissions and said, “We are fortunate to have so many residents who give of themselves.”

Cohen said she is looking forward to meeting the challenges of 2022 along with all of the municipal staff and employees.

In her remarks, Musich commended the efforts municipal employees have made on behalf of Manalapan and its residents during the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 and 2021 and said, “I am very grateful to our administrator, Tara Lovrich, and to our staff for all of their efforts during this challenging time.”

McNaboe said he has “absolute confidence” in Cohen and Musich as they assume the governing body’s leadership roles.

Jacobson said officials are hoping to hold Manalapan Day following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and to begin making plans to celebrate Manalapan’s 175th anniversary in 2023.

Nelson congratulated Cohen and Musich on their election as mayor and deputy mayor, respectively, and Jacobson upon being sworn in to begin serving his second term, and said, “I look forward to another year of working with this team.”



In other business, the following residents were appointed to the Planning Board: McNaboe, Jacobson, Richard Hogan, Alan Ginsberg, Steve Kastell (Alternate No. 1) and Brian Shorr (Alternate No. 2). All five men served on the board during 2021.

The following residents were appointed to the Zoning Board of Adjustment: Rob DiTota, David Schertz, Basil Mantagas (Alternate No. 1) and Joseph Iantosca (Alternate No. 2). DiTota, Schertz and Mantagas served on the board during 2021.

Roger McLaughlin was reappointed as township attorney and Greg Valesi was reappointed as township engineer. Both men have held those positions for many years.