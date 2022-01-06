Nathan Lautermilch, 51

Nathan Lautermilch age 51, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Capital Health in Hopewell, NJ.

Born in Ann Arbor, MI, Nathan grew up in Greensboro, NC, where his father was an English professor and his mother a physical therapist. As a boy there, he swam on the Friendly Frogs swim team and enjoyed backpacking with the Boy Scouts. Over the years, he kept in touch with friends from those days.

He graduated from North Carolina State University, where he was active in the sailing club, with a major in Biology. He then earned his Ph.D. in Neuroscience from the University of California San Diego. There he met his future wife, Kate Edwards, a graduate student in oceanography. They moved to Seattle where he completed a postdoc at the University of Washington. There, their first child, Iris was born. The family then moved to New Jersey where their second child, Nicholas was born, and they settled in Pennington.

Nathan enjoyed hiking with family and friends, snorkeling, traveling with his family, cooking North Carolina pork barbeque, and coaching youth soccer. He served as the Vice President of Recreation for the Hopewell Valley Soccer Association for several years.

During his career Nathan worked in biotechnology, most recently as Director of Global Clinical Operations at Adlai Nortye USA.

In addition to wife Kate and children, Iris and Nicholas, Nathan is survived by his parents, Steven Lautermilch of Kill Devil Hills, NC, Katherine Lautermilch of Greensboro, NC, and brother Jacob Lautermilch of Greensboro, NC.

A memorial service will take place 2pm Sunday, January 23, 2022 via Zoom https://bit.ly/3bDqId6.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilson Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Rd., Pennington, NJ 08534.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ocean Conservancy, donate.oceanconservancy.org.