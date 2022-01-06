Stranger enters West Windsor Plainsboro High School South

An intruder who entered West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South and who apparently needed medical support was intercepted and escorted to the school nurse’s office by school administrators and a Class III special law enforcement officer Jan. 6, according to David Aderhold, superintendent of schools for the West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District.

Additional West Windsor police officers were summoned as a precaution and to help escort the person out of the high school, Aderhold said.

The person, who was not authorized to be at the high school, was taken to a hospital for further crisis and medical evaluation.

Aderhold praised West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South’s staff for their quick response and the recognition of the person’s medical needs, and the West Windsor Police Department for its help. The staff ensured the safety of students and staff at the high school while also addressing the person’s medical needs, he said.

Class III special law enforcement officers, such as the officer who assisted in the incident, are retired police officers who provide additional security in school buildings under legislation signed into law by former Gov. Chris Christie in 2016. Class III special police officers are hired by a school district and work with the local police department.