Ferro elected to serve as Millstone Township mayor during 2022

MILLSTONE – In 2022, Al Ferro will serve as the mayor of Millstone Township for the first time in his four-year tenure on the Township Committee.

During the committee’s reorganization meeting on Jan. 5, Ferro was elected mayor for a one-year term by his fellow committee members.

Under Millstone’s form of government, the mayor is not directly elected by residents. Each January, the five members of the governing body elect one member to serve as mayor and one member to serve as deputy mayor for the upcoming year.

As the meeting began, new Township Committee members Eric Davis and Tara Zabrosky were sworn in to begin serving their first three-year terms. All five members of the governing body are Republicans.

When regular business commenced, Committeeman Christopher Morris nominated Ferro to serve as mayor. The nomination was seconded by Committeeman Michael McLaughlin and unanimously approved by all five members of the governing body.

Ferro joined the Township Committee in 2018 and is now the longest-serving member of the governing body following the departure of several longtime members.

“A few moments ago, we all said the Pledge of Allegiance,” Ferro said in his remarks. “Under God, with liberty and justice for all. Those are such powerful words that we must never forget. The presence of everybody here reinforces that, from all of the residents to the Township Committee (and the actions we take) on behalf of you. We are going to be as transparent as possible.”

Making note of the Monmouth County officials and state officials who were in attendance at the reorganization meeting, Ferro said, “When you look at what is happening now, we have all of the pieces of the puzzle. You, the people, come to us. We take (concerns) to the county, the county takes (concerns) to the state and the state takes it to the federal (government). We have a direct voice. With this process, moving in the right direction, we will exact change.

“The experience and value that (Zabrosky and Davis) bring to this committee is second to none. Chris Morris brings tremendous value to the table. Michael (McLaughlin) stepped up last year tremendously. We will do a good job. There are good things, exciting things, that are going to happen,” the mayor said.

Davis nominated Morris, who joined the Township Committee in 2021, to serve as deputy mayor for 2022. All five committee members voted “yes” on the nomination and Morris was installed as deputy mayor.

“I am honored for the nomination. I look forward to working with the committee in my new capacity. I am eager to work with (Zabrosky and Davis), Mayor Ferro and Committeeman McLaughlin toward doing great things for Millstone Township,” Morris said.