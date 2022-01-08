Hillsborough police receive additional donation for motorcycle unit

In 2021, the Hillsborough Township Police Department announced the addition of a new motorcycle unit. The two new Harley Davidson FLHTP motorcycles, fully equipped with emergency lights and apparatus, were donated by Dr. Cesar DePaco of Summit Nutritionals International.

DePaco recently made an additional contribution to the department for the trailer for the motorcycle unit, in addition to safety equipment, according to information provided by the township.

DePaco is a longtime supporter of law enforcement, according to the statement. Hillsborough was the first department DePaco donated to for the purchase of a K-9 in 2012. Since that time he has gone on to donate 144 K-9s, numerous K-9 vehicles and equipment to police departments across the country.

“Hillsborough Township is very appreciative of the ongoing support of Dr. DePaco and his family. We thank him, his family and the entire team at Summit Nutritionals International for their ongoing support,” Mayor Shawn Lipani said in a statement released after the Township Committee’s reorganization meeting on Jan. 5.

Detective Christopher Girardi and Patrolman Thomas Gurba, who are recent graduates of an advanced police motor school, were selected to launch the motorcycle program.

“We are grateful to Dr. DePaco for his generosity. The support he and his family have shown to the Hillsborough Police Department over the years is overwhelming,” Chief Mike McMahon said in the statement. ”We continue to value his friendship and generosity.”