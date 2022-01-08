Hillsborough resident honored for motorcycle ride that supports military personnel

Michael Nehlsen, a Hillsborough resident and U.S. Air Force veteran, led the seventh annual Riding for Warriors motorcycle journey, which raised more than $100,00 for Hope For The Warriors and its Warrior’s Wish program in 2021. The Hillsborough Township Committee presented Nehlsen with a proclamation on Jan. 5 for having accomplished such a meaningful motorcycle journey and fundraising efforts.PHOTO COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP

The initiative has raised over $253,000 in the past seven years, as Hope For The Warriors is a 15-year-old national nonprofit that serves active duty, veterans, military families, caregivers and families of the fallen.

Nehlsen’s motorcycle journey started in August in New Jersey and ended in New York City, taking six days across nearly 900 miles, passing numerous Sept. 11, 2001, memorials, monuments and related places to remember and honor, including New York’s Ground Zero Memorial, the Flight 93 Memorial and the Pentagon Memorial.

