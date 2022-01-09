David Kois honored as one of ’40 Under 40′

Hillsborough Township Business Advocate David Kois was honored by the Somerset County Business Partnership as one of the Top 40 professionals under 40 at their annual meeting on Dec. 13.PHOTO COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP

The Top 40 Under 40 shines a spotlight on the top 40 professionals, philanthropists, entrepreneurs and community leaders under 40 years of age in Somerset County who went above and beyond the call of duty within their jobs, families and communities in 2021.

* This information was provided by Hillsborough Township.