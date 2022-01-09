News Transcript On Campus, Jan. 12

The following local students were named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 term at University of Maryland Global Campus, Adelphi, Md. – Jake Gross of Morganville and Dean Schwartzman of Manalapan.

Lisa Brisindi of Freehold has been named to the president’s list at Berkeley College for the Spring 2021 semester. Students with a minimum of 12 academic credits who achieve a grade point average of 4.00 for two consecutive semesters in the same academic year qualify for the president’s list.

The University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester: Kevin Columbo of Manalapan (biology major, College of Arts and Sciences); and Danielle Berger of Marlboro (wildlife and fisheries biology major, Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources).

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania has named the following area residents to the Fall 2021 dean’s list: Katelyn Arrigo of Manalapan, an ASL/English Interpreting major, and Brittany Fersht of Marlboro, an ASL/English Interpreting major.