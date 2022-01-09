Tri-Town News Datebook, Jan. 12

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents “The Various Views of Zionism,” a three-part lecture series via Zoom, by Andrew Meyer, professor of history at Brooklyn College, on Jan. 30, Feb. 20 and March 20, all at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 for museum members and $8 for non-members. Details: 732-252-6990 or visit http://www.jhmomc.org

• Jackson Township artists Sue Kolb and Robert Jenkin will return to the Ocean County Library Jackson Branch in January to stage an exhibit that will remain on display through March. Kolb developed her skills with the guidance of Hungarian artist Bella Schmidt, and also of Monmouth County’s Sandy Huston, Steven Assael and Scott Nickerson. Jenkin, a self-taught artist and former teacher, incorporated art and musicianship into his former role as owner of Knolltop Country Day Camp, East Brunswick. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Details: 732-928-4400 or visit www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is looking for volunteers who will assist donors at area blood drives. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided, including precautions for the safety of the staff and blood donors. For additional information, call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Nature on the Move – Winter Days: Adaptations – How Do Animals Stay Warm in the Winter? on Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. at Turkey Swamp Park, Freehold Township, meet in the shelter building parking area. Look for the park system’s colorful Nature on the Move van and join a park system naturalist for a 45- to 60-minute hands-on interactive program. Keep warm with hot cocoa while exploring how nature survives the colder weather through fun games and activities. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is conducting blood drives on the following dates: Jan. 13, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Jan. 18, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Jan. 19, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Jan. 20, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Jan. 25, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Jan. 26, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Jan. 27, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m. To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Monmouth County Park System is seeking entries for its “The Silence of Winter” exhibit. The exhibit, to be held from Feb. 4 through March 26 at the Gallery in the Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft, will feature works inspired by the serenity and stillness of winter. This theme is open to any work that captures the energy of the season, whether through color use, aesthetic choice, or subject matter. Non-traditional and traditional renderings of winter are welcome. Entry deadline is Jan. 14. An entry form is available on The Gallery at Thompson Park page at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com

• For individuals who are dealing with depression, bipolar disorder and anxiety, there is support available that is free, confidential and led by a trained facilitator. The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets on Wednesdays from 12:30-2 p.m. at Brighter Days Community Wellness Center, 268 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson. There are no physicians or therapists in the group, just individuals who live with a mental health condition. Members strive to support to each other and share their stories. Details: Valerie, 610-766-0658, or visit dbsalliance.org

• A new online support and discussion group for women in the workplace is being offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey, which has an affiliate office in Ocean County. The focus is on women who have experienced emotional, physical or sexual intimidation or abuse on the job. The group, Life in Waves, is meeting online twice a month via Zoom. Through the group, members share resources and strategies to improve their mental health. Life in Waves meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. To receive a link, call 609-652-3800 or email lifeinwaves@mhanj.org

• CentraState Medical Center has launched a new online grief support group led by licensed clinical social workers certified in grief counseling to assist individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group is open for adult members of the community who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The private groups provide a safe, non-judgmental space for participants to share their emotions and struggles. The group meets via Zoom on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. To register, call 732-303-5170 or email Ametzger@Centrastate.com or Ssouza@Centrastate.com

