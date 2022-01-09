Zoning Board member has near-perfect attendance throughout 200 meetings

Dennis Valcheck, a Hillsborough resident, U.S. Navy veteran, and local business owner, has served on the Board of Adjustment for 16 years. Valcheck has attended over 200 meetings and has had almost perfect attendance.PHOTO COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP

Dennis Valcheck, a Hillsborough resident, U.S. Navy veteran, and local business owner, has served on the Board of Adjustment for 16 years. Valcheck has attended over 200 meetings and has had almost perfect attendance.

He has owned Frank D. Valcheck, Inc. School Bus Transportation for 58 years, providing busing to the Hillsborough School District over the years.

He is also a past Rotary member.

Valcheck has lived in Hillsborough for 58 years.

The Hillsborough Township Committee recognized Valcheck for serving Hillsborough these past 16 years with a proclamation on Jan. 5.