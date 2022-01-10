Attorney General’s Office investigating fatal police-involved shooting in Hillsborough

The Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation of a police-involved shooting that occurred Jan. 9 in Hillsborough.

One male civilian sustained fatal injuries. His identity is not being released at this time.

No one else was injured.

According to the preliminary investigation, the shooting occurred at approximately 6:26 p.m. inside an apartment on Corporal Langon Way in Hillsborough, according to information provided by the Attorney General’s Office on Jan. 10.

Officers of the Hillsborough Police Department were dispatched to the residence in response to a 911 call. After officers arrived, they encountered a male resident inside the apartment. During the encounter, one officer discharged his service weapon, fatally wounding the man. Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid to the man, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene at 6:51 p.m., according to the statement.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time, according to the statement.