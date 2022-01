1 / 5 2 / 5 3 / 5 4 / 5 5 / 5 PHOTOS BY LEA KAHN/STAFF ❮ ❯

× 1 / 5 2 / 5 3 / 5 4 / 5 5 / 5 PHOTOS BY LEA KAHN/STAFF ❮ ❯

The third floor condominium at 37 Wiggins St. sustained heavy fire damage when a fire broke out around 3 p.m. Jan. 10. The remainder of the building suffered smoke and water damage, and was declared uninhabitable. The Princeton Fire Department was assisted by fire companies from surrounding towns. The cause of the fire is under investigation.