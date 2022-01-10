Iselin man injured after ambulance strikes low clearance bridge in Edison

EDISON – An 81-year-old Iselin man, who was being transported to JFK University Medical Center, was injured after the ambulance he was riding in struck a train bridge on Parsonage Road, according to Deputy Police Chief Robert Dudash.

The South Plainfield ambulance was traveling southbound when it struck the low clearance bridge at 11:13 p.m. on Jan. 8, Dudash said, noting unfortunately many accidents have occurred at the bridge.

“Recently a beer truck and rental trucks have struck the bridge,” he said.

The impact caused the ambulance to tilt backwards and the back doors to partially dislodge. The force ejected the man from the ambulance onto the ground, Dudash said.

The man suffered a wrist injury and was transported in another ambulance to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Dudash said he was unclear of what the man was initially being transported for. He said there was an ambulance technician in the back with the victim; however, no other serious injuries were reported.

No charges have been filed, police said.