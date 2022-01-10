×

Janusz Bolbotowski, 64, entered into God’s loving care on December 24, 2021.

Born in Gliwice, Poland, he spent the majority of his married life residing in East Brunswick, NJ. Janusz was a Polish Patriot at heart and was a talented cobbler and shoe designer in Poland. He spent most of his professional career as a maintenance mechanic and utilized this skillset to provide for his family and loved ones.

In his spare time, he was an avid sports enthusiast and ice hockey player/coach, helping coach his son and others in the community to play with grit, poise and heart. His other hobbies included having an appreciation for cars with a strong affinity towards Porsches. He enjoyed collecting many vinyl records while sharing his love for music with his family. He also had a deep affinity for animals, especially cats, always welcoming in strays who needed to be cared for and was known as the “cat whisperer” among his loved ones.

Janusz was predeceased by his father Tomasz, his son Radus, his mother Jadwiga, his brother Bogdan, his wife Urszula and his brother Jerry. He is survived by his four children: Justyna and husband Moudar, Jaroslaw and wife Sandra, Julia and Janusz Jr., as well as his family in Poland, including his brother Tadeusz, his brother Ryszard, and his sister Jolanta.

Private services will be held at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Sayreville, NJ, under the direction of the Buklad-Merlino Memorial Homes, Hamilton.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in memory of Janusz to Morris Animal Foundation (www.morrisanimalfoundation.org) or Special Olympics (www.specialolympics.org).