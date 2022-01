The North Brunswick Library is closed to the public through Jan. 18.

The following services are still available: contactless pickup of materials, placing and picking up of holds, phone and email references, contactless faxing and pickup of print jobs, and virtual programming.

Hours of operation are: 12:30-7:45 p.m. Monday and Thursday; and 9:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

The library is located at 880 Hermann Road, North Brunswick.

For assistance, call 732-246-3545.