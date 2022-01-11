Cheers & Jeers

1 / 4 2 / 4 3 / 4 4 / 4 ❮ ❯

By Damian Holbrook

Cheers to Apple TV+

for not dropping the ball on Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne. The first new Peanuts holiday special in a decade did right by Charlie Brown and his squad with plenty of heart and humor on tap for Lucy’s big New Year’s Eve bash.

Cheers to Chicago P.D.

for putting a ring on it. After months of messy emotional ups and downs, canoodling cops Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) made it official—and made our day—with a sweet City Hall ceremony in December 8’s midseason finale on NBC. Where should we send our wedding gifts?

Jeers to The Golden Globes

for shading network TV. Aside from black-ish‘s deserving stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, no other broadcast shows earned nods in the embattled awards show’s major categories.

Jeers to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Irish Goodbye.

For a show that just broke the record for longest-running live-action comedy series, it felt like the hilarious Paddy’s Pub gang (including Danny DeVito, pictured) were gone before we even noticed thanks to FXX airing all eight episodes of the historic 15th season over a single month.