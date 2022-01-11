Former mayor will lead Housing Initiatives of Princeton

Former Princeton Mayor Liz Lempert has accepted the volunteer position of interim board chair of the Housing Initiatives of Princeton (HIP).

HIP, a Princeton based non-profit that provides transitional housing and support to individuals/families on the verge of homelessness, distributed $349,000 in rental assistance to 140 families in and around Princeton in 2021, according to information provided by HIP’s Executive Director Kathleen Gittleman.

Princeton resident Carol Golden, who served as board chair for six years and also as a volunteer executive director until the appointment of Gittleman in a salaried capacity in July 2021, will remain on the board as an advisor, according to the statement.

“I am looking forward to working together with Executive Director Kathleen Gittleman, past Board Chair and Director Carol Golden, and the entire HIP team and all of our partners to help working families in our community avoid homelessness. HIP has an inspiring legacy of transforming the lives of families on the brink of crisis from barely surviving to thriving by providing temporary housing and comprehensive, wraparound support. I am excited to be part of this important effort,” Lempert, who was Princeton’s mayor from 2013-21, said in the statement.

“Liz’s talent, community relationships and her willingness to work hard for folks in our community, particularly the most vulnerable, are renowned and will prove to be invaluable to advancing HIP’s mission to serve our hardworking neighbors struggling to provide a decent life for themselves and their children. I am happy to be remaining on the board to help in any way,” Golden said in the statement.

For more information, visit https://housinginitiativesofprinceton.org/