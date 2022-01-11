Hopewell Township police blotter

A 41-year-old Lambertville woman was charged with driving while intoxicated following a one-car crash on Federal City Road Dec. 27. The crash investigation revealed that she had allegedly been operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. She was taken to the Hopewell Township Police Department headquarters for processing, and released to a friend’s custody.

A 30-year-old Hampton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Washington Township following a motor vehicle stop on Route 31 North Dec. 28. The investigation revealed that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was taken to the Hopewell Township Police Department headquarters for processing, and released on his own recognizance.

A 29-year-old Trenton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Mercer County Superior Court after police stopped to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the Mavis Discount Tire parking lot on Route 31 North on Dec. 30. The investigation revealed the driver was wanted on the warrant. He was taken to the Hopewell Township Police Department headquarters for processing and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center in lieu of bail.

A Pennington-Titusville Road resident reported Jan. 4 that someone had forced entry into the house while it was unoccupied and removed personal belongings valued at less than $500. The burglary and theft occurred during the prior week.