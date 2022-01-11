Monmouth County News Briefs, Jan. 12

The Ms. New Jersey Senior America Pageant 2022 is seeking ladies 60 and over to participate in the annual event, which will be held at Harrah’s Resort Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, on June 2 at 1 p.m.

There are four judging categories: Philosophy of Life; Evening Gown; Talent Presentation; and Private Judges’ Interview. Contestants must be U.S. citizens. The winner will receive cash prizes, a bouquet of roses and an all-expenses paid trip to participate in the national pageant for the title of Ms. Senior America 2022, according to a press release.

Every participant in the Ms. New Jersey Senior America Pageant 2022 becomes a member of the New Jersey Cameo Club, a subsidiary of the pageant. The club travels throughout the Garden State along with their reigning queen and performs in various venues, according to the press release.

If interested, contact Terry Meade for an application packet at 908-216-8534 or email her at tbm5201@aol.com

The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County will present a three-part series of lectures with slides titled “The Various Views of Zionism” by Andrew Meyer, professor of history at Brooklyn College. The programs will be offered on Jan. 30, Feb. 20 and March 20, all at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 per program. The programs will be presented via Zoom.

From the earliest days of modern Zionist activism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the movement was diverse and fraught with internal conflict. The series will review the history and nature of five of the most prominent and influential forms for Zionism, with an eye toward understanding the history of Zionism’s past and grasping its potential trajectory in the future, according to a press release from the museum.

The Jan. 30 lecture deals with Labor Zionism, which was a movement dedicated to the transformation of the Jewish people into members of the “working class.”

The Feb. 20 lecture will focus on Revisionist Zionism, the inspiration behind the formation of institutions like the Irgun and Likud Party.

The March 20 lecture will present Religious Zionism, Christian Zionism and Binational Zionism, minority movements with significant influence on the history and politics of the larger Zionist movement.

For more information and to receive the Zoom link, call 732-252-6990 or visit http://www.jhmomc.org

Gov. Phil Murphy has announced that income limits for the Pharmaceutical Assistance to the Aged and Disabled (PAAD) and the Senior Gold Prescription Discount drug assistance programs have increased by $10,000, making drug prices more affordable and benefitting more than 20,000 seniors.

Raising the income threshold, which was part of Murphy’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget, is the largest one-time increase in the history of both the PAAD and Senior Gold Prescription Discount drug assistance programs, according to a press release from Murphy’s office.

“Few issues have a greater financial impact on New Jersey families than the ever-increasing cost of prescription drugs,” said Murphy. “Making New Jersey a more affordable place to call home means working to address the cost of prescription drug medicine. I am extremely proud of the progress we have made with this historic benefit increase that will expand benefits to thousands of New Jerseyans.”

The PAAD and Senior Gold Prescription Discount drug assistance programs are available to residents age 65 and older and to individuals who have disabilities. PAAD cuts drug prices to $5 for covered generic drugs and to $7 for covered name brands. Senior Gold cuts prices in half after a $15 copay for covered prescriptions.

The PAAD program income limits are now $38,769 if single and $45,270 for a couple. The Senior Gold Prescription Discount program limits are now $48,769 if single and $55,270 if married. Assets are not an eligibility consideration for either program, according to the press release.

Eligible older residents and individuals who have disabilities may apply now through the NJSave online application, download an application from the NJSave webpage, or ask for a paper application by calling 1-800-792-9745. Online and paper applications are available in English and Spanish.

The Visiting Nurse Association Health Group (VNA) recently presented its annual Community Partner Award to the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County in recognition of support for critical COVID-19 health services.

The award was presented to Y President and CEO Laurie Goganzer by VNA President and CEO Dr. Steven Landers at the VNA’s annual meeting in December, according to a press release.

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the Y teamed with the VNA to offer community COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at the Red Bank Family YMCA. The pair made history by becoming the first community-based satellite COVID-19 vaccination site in New Jersey, according to the press release.

The Y became a critical community hub for COVID-19 support services. In addition to testing and vaccinations with the VNA, the Y partnered with nonprofit organizations to collect and distribute meals to needy families, host blood drives and provide emergency child care services for healthcare workers, according to the press release.

The Y’s pandemic response efforts have also been recognized by the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, which honored the nonprofit organization with its Community Service Award in fall 2021.

The New Jersey State Parole Board, which is dedicated to the promotion of public safety and successful rehabilitation of offenders seeking to re-assimilate into society, is seeking applicants for the positions of Parole Officer Recruit and Bilingual Parole Officer Recruit (Spanish and English). The starting salary for this position is $57,064 per year.

Applicants must meet the criteria for the position which include: minimum of 18 years of age; U.S. citizenship; New Jersey residency upon acceptance of applicant; graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree; proof of all of the criteria, according to a press release.

The application process closes at 4 p.m. Feb. 28. Before proceeding with the application process, applicants must visit https://info.csc.state.nj.us/Vats/PdfForms/2022Law.pdf and read the 2022 Law Enforcement Examination Fact Sheet.

At the time of appointment, eligible candidates will be required to complete a Parole Officer Training Program as part of their one-year recruit period. Training consists of successful and proficient fulfillment in the use of firearms. Certified candidates who meet eligibility will also be required to undergo medical and psychological examinations, according to the press release.

For more information about the positions or the application process, visit https://www.nj.gov/parole/careers/ or https://www.nj.gov/csc/