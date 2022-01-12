Monroe officials take oaths of office with special guest U.S. Senator Cory Booker

Councilman-at-Large Terrance Van DzuraPHOTO COURTESY OF MONROE TOWNSHIP
2 / 6
Mayor Stephen DalinaPHOTO COUTESY OF MONROE TOWNSHIP
3 / 6
Mayor Stephen Dalina with Sen. Cory BookerPHOTO COURTESY OF MONROE TOWNSHIP
4 / 6
Ward 2 Councilwoman Rupa SiegelPHOTO COURTESY OF MONROE TOWNSHIP
5 / 6
Ward 1 Councilwoman Elizabeth SchneiderPHOTO COURTESY OF MONROE TOWNSHIP
6 / 6
Ward 3 Councilman Charles DipierroPHOTO COURTESY OF MONROE TOWNSHIP
×
1 / 6
Councilman-at-Large Terrance Van DzuraPHOTO COURTESY OF MONROE TOWNSHIP
2 / 6
Mayor Stephen DalinaPHOTO COUTESY OF MONROE TOWNSHIP
3 / 6
Mayor Stephen Dalina with Sen. Cory BookerPHOTO COURTESY OF MONROE TOWNSHIP
4 / 6
Ward 2 Councilwoman Rupa SiegelPHOTO COURTESY OF MONROE TOWNSHIP
5 / 6
Ward 1 Councilwoman Elizabeth SchneiderPHOTO COURTESY OF MONROE TOWNSHIP
6 / 6
Ward 3 Councilman Charles DipierroPHOTO COURTESY OF MONROE TOWNSHIP
MONROE – The mayor and council members were sworn in to Monroe’s governing body, with special guest U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) in attendance.
“The oaths that you are taking today are sacred oaths,” Booker said during the Jan. 1 reorganization meeting.
With COVID in mind, the officials took their oaths of office with family in a private ceremony in council chambers.
Booker swore in Democratic incumbent Mayor Stephen Dalina.
Terrance G. Van Dzura, a Democrat, was sworn in to serve the unexpired council-at-large term; Elizabeth “Betty” Schneider, a Democrat, was sworn in to serve her third term as Ward 1 councilperson; Rupa P. Siegel, a Democrat, was sworn in to serve her first term as Ward 2 councilperson; and Charles Dipierro, a Republican, was sworn in to serve his second term as Ward 3 councilperson.