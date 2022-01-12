Princeton attorney appointed Superior Court judge

Lori Grifa, a partner with Archer & Grenier, which has an office in Princeton, has been appointed to the Superior Court as a judge.COURTESY PHOTO

A partner whose law firm has an office in Princeton has been confirmed as one of seven new Superior Court judges.

Lori Grifa currently serves as a partner at Archer & Grenier, PC. She previously served as a partner as Wolff & Samson, PC.

Prior to her time in the private sector, Grifa served the State of New Jersey in a number of high-level roles. From 2010–12, Grifa was the commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. Grifa also previously served as Chief of Staff in the office of the New Jersey Attorney General during the McGreevey Administration.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University, and her J.D. from Boston College Law School.

The Senate, on Jan. 10, confirmed Joanne Cocchiola, Lori Grifa, MeLinda Hawkins Taylor, Heather V. Taylor, Linda Hynes, Jill S. Mayer and Aldo Russo to the Essex, Burlington and Camden vicinages.

“This highly qualified group of judges will make substantial contributions to our state’s judiciary for decades to come,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in the statement on Jan. 11. “Since the beginning of our administration, we have responded to vacancies in the courts with 116 nominations, of which 81 have been confirmed. I look forward to continuing to make progress on nominations to the Superior Court.