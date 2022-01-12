Sponsored: Tailored treatment plans for long-haul COVID

Those with post-COVID syndrome should seek help from health care professionals. (Photo Provided by CentraState)

Byline: CentraState

You’re grateful you recovered from COVID. But since then, you just haven’t felt like yourself. You have health issues you’ve never had before, and it’s taking a toll — mentally and physically.

If this strikes a chord, you may be suffering from post-COVID syndrome, according to Todd Cooperman, MD , a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold, the lead physician of CentraState’s Post-COVID Syndrome Treatment program .

Post-COVID syndrome — also called long-haul COVID — can cause a host of symptoms for patients regardless of whether they experienced symptoms when they were diagnosed with COVID, Dr. Cooperman explained. CentraState’s Post-COVID Syndrome Treatment program provides patients with individualized treatment plans that address these symptoms and alleviate concerns they may have about any lasting effects on their health.

“By offering diagnostic screenings, this program provides peace of mind and treatment to address a range of issues, reassuring patients that their concerns are valid, listened to and understood as they navigate their post-COVID journey,” said Dr. Cooperman.

Symptoms of post-COVID syndrome may be quite subtle or vague, making patients feel “off” but unable to pinpoint exactly what they’re experiencing. They can include:

Shortness of breath

Fatigue and reduced endurance

Heart problems

Musculoskeletal disorders

Depression and anxiety

Sleep disorders

Gastrointestinal issues

Memory loss or inability to focus (brain fog)

CentraState’s Post-COVID Syndrome Treatment program is open to anyone who may be experiencing symptoms beyond four weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19, whether or not symptoms were experienced during the initial infection.