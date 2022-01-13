CentraState names new Board of Trustees officers and members

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — CentraState has announced its 2022-23 Board of Trustees officers and the appointment of three new board members from Atlantic Health System, as part of the recent partnership between the two organizations.

John M. Cantalupo will serve as chair, Kenneth J. Reilly as vice chair, and Nadia Batchelor as secretary/treasurer, according to a press release.

As part of the new partnership with CentraState, three representatives from Atlantic Health System will also join the board: Brian A. Gragnolati, president and CEO, Atlantic Health System; Dr. Steven Sheris, executive vice president, chief physician executive Atlantic Health System and president of Atlantic Medical Group; and Dennis Wilson, president and CEO, Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut, according to the press release.

“2022 is a very important year for us as we forge our new partnership with Atlantic Health System, and this leadership group will drive us to create more value for patients in our region as we grow in the coming years,” said John T. Gribbin, president and CEO of CentraState Healthcare System.

Cantalupo joined the CentraState Board of Trustees in 2013 and also serves on the Finance Committee for the system, a position he has held since 2010. Cantalupo is a shareholder at Archer & Greiner PC, a New Jersey law firm. He resides in Colts Neck.

Reilly joined the CentraState Board of Trustees in 2018 and has been a trustee of the CentraState Healthcare Foundation Board since 2013. He is the founder and managing partner of BroadFront Capital Management in Holmdel. Reilly resides in Freehold Township with his wife and three sons.

Batchelor, a resident of Manalapan, joined CentraState’s Board of Trustees in 2018. She currently serves as managing director and global head of Corporate Access at Jefferies, LLC, in New York City.

CentraState Healthcare System, an Atlantic Health System partner, is a fully accredited, not-for-profit, community-based health system that provides comprehensive health services in central New Jersey, according to the press release.

Based in Freehold Township, CentraState is comprised of a 284-bed acute-care hospital, a health and wellness campus, three senior living communities, a charitable foundation, and four satellite health pavilions.

The system also offers a family medicine residency and geriatric fellowship training program in affiliation with Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, according to the press release.