East Brunswick man dies after being shot in New Brunswick

The victim of a Jan. 9 shooting in New Brunswick has died.

Nathaniel Edwards, Jr., 23, of East Brunswick, passed away after having sustained a gunshot wound the morning of Jan. 9, according to information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department on Jan. 12.

At approximately 10:18 a.m. Jan. 9, authorities responded to the area of Remsen Avenue and Seaman Street in New Brunswick following the report of a shooting, according to information initially provided on Jan. 9.

Upon their arrival, officers located one male who sustained a gunshot wound, according to the statement. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries but passed away later that day.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area should call Detective Brandt Gregus of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200, or Detective Ryan Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4335.