Woman who fell through ice rescued from Rosedale Lake

Hopewell Township police responded to a report of woman who had fallen through the ice in Rosedale Lake at Rosedale Park off of Federal City Road around 12:25 p.m. Jan. 13.

Several callers reported the woman was in the water up to her neck, according to information provided by the Hopewell Township Police Department.

Officers Peterson and Pauciullo were the first responding officers on the scene. The officers located the woman in distress, who was approximately 25 yards from the shoreline. The woman was flailing around and struggling to keep her head above the water, according to reports.

Using a water rescue throw rope, officers, along with several other responding emergency personnel, were able to safely get the woman to shore, according to the statement.

Once safely on dry land, the woman was treated on scene for potential hypothermia by the Pennington First Aid Squad, Hopewell Valley Emergency Services, and Capital Health paramedics.

She was transported to Capital Health Hopewell Hospital in stable condition, according to reports.

Multiple departments arrived to assist: Hopewell Valley Emergency Services, Pennington Fire Department and First Aid Squad, Union Fire Department, and the Mercer County Park Police.