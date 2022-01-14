×

Joseph C. Zullo, Jr., 65, of Hightstown, NJ, passed away at home on Monday, January 3, 2022, beside his loving wife Ann Zullo.

Born in Arlington, Virginia, he lived in Rockville, MD then moved to Germany where his father was stationed in the Army. The family then returned to East Brunswick, NJ for a time, and moved to Somerset NJ, where he spent his teen years. The family then moved to Cherry Hill, NJ where Joe graduated high school, Class of 1974. He later attended Middlesex County Community College where he earned his Associates Degree and was the captain of the soccer team. He graduated from Rutgers University with a bachelor’s degree in Geology and shortly thereafter, founded New Leaf Landscape, LLC.

Joe took great pride in his work and used his talents and expertise in creating beautiful landscape designs and hardscapes for the families he had the pleasure of working with over the years. You could always see his passion in his work and attention to detail.

He always had a positive attitude, strived for perfection.

In his spare time, Joe loved to surf fish, and kayak in the ocean off the “Rip” of Sandy Hook. Joe knew every nook and cranny from the back waters of the Raritan River to the point of the inlet of Island Beach State Park. He could put you onto the biggest and best fish regardless of the time of year and weather conditions. Joe was a great inspiration to many people in our community and always saw the good in people. In his early years, Joe’s love for soccer connected him to Life Skills Through Soccer (LSTS) where he mentored many children. Joe was a dedicated member of Abundant Life Church of God in Freehold. His passion was to bring joy and peace to others and to inspire them to see the good in life. He was able to influence people’s lives with positivity, by offering advice to lift their spirit and provide them the determination to weather the storm. His love and kindness to others will always be remembered as a true example to follow in loving your neighbor and helping the community grow as a whole.

Joe is predeceased by his mother, Dolores (Beam) Zullo; his sisters, Christel Zullo Bialoblocki and Patricia Zullo-Chagnon; his brother, Michael C. Zullo; his brother-in-law, Anthony Plumeri; and his nephew, Jason Chagnon. He is survived by his wife, Ann M. (Kaler) Zullo of Hightstown; his father and step-mother, Dr. Joseph C. Zullo and Katherine Schmidt-Zullo of Fredericksburg, TX; his sons, Dr. Christopher C. Zullo and his fiancée, Rose, and Joseph C. Zullo, III, all of Hightstown; his brother and sister-in-law, Vincent C. and Karen Zullo of Greenville, NC; his sister, Cheryl Zullo Plumeri of Cynthiana, KY; his sister-in-law, Karen Zullo of Fredericksburg, TX; his brothers-in- law, Joseph Chagnon of Waxahachie, TX and Robert Biallblocki of Brick; his step-daughters, Sarah and her husband, Greg Mongelli of South River, and Erin and her husband, Maxx Johnson of Cranford NJ; his step-grandchildren to whom he was “Pop Joe”, Frankie and Lena Mongelli of South River; his many loving nieces, nephews, and family members; and his beloved golden Labrador retriever, Santino.

Funeral services began on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Services at Glackin Chapel, 136 Morrison Ave., Hightstown, NJ.

Cremation was private.

Visitation for family and friends was held on Friday, January 7, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Services at Glackin Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joe’s memory to Abundant Life Church of God of Freehold, 632 Colts Neck Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728.

