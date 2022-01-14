Flemington, NJ – June C. (Duggan) Donohue, entered eternal rest on January 2nd, 2022 at Hunterdon Medical Center in Flemington, NJ. Born and raised in the Bronx, NY, to the late Peter and Katherine (Rogers) Duggan, she moved to East Brunswick before settling in Hillsborough in 1971.

A devoted mom, June raised eight children with her late husband, John, who passed away in 2005. She was an avid reader, an enthusiastic NY Times crossword puzzler, and enjoyed music, film, and theatre. She participated in many activities over the years: outings with a close friend, playing bridge, learning to play tennis, but her favorite days seemed to be those when her family gathered together for a meal, celebrated a holiday, or vacationed together.

In addition to managing a large family, June was also a business woman. She and her husband owned and operated a retail store, Township Liquors, in Piscataway, NJ.

A devout Roman Catholic, June was a parishioner of Mary Mother of God in Flagtown and then Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, in Three Bridges, when the church was founded in 1984.

She was predeceased by her sister Mary Ellen Ely, her husband, and her parents.

June will be deeply missed by her loving children, Virginia Donohue and spouse Mark Klaiman, Jean Donohue and spouse Paul Hess, Linda Donohue and spouse Wendy Groves, Thomas Donohue and spouse Paula, Christine Donohue and spouse Bill Dahlin, Sheila Donohue and spouse Todd Schaper, Colleen Donohue, and John Donohue and spouse Beth. She will also be missed by her dear sisters, Barbara Matthews and Patricia Christensen and her cherished 26 grandchildren.

A viewing at Countryside Funeral Home, 724 Route 202 North, Three Bridges, NJ 08887 was held on Friday, January 7, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 pm and on Saturday, January 8, from 9:30 am to 10:15 am. Funeral services began at 10:15 am at the funeral home followed by a funeral liturgy at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church, 105 Summer Road, Three Bridges, NJ 08887 at 11:00 am, followed by interment at St. Magdalen cemetery in Flemington, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in June’s name to American Brain Foundation @ https://www.americanbrainfoundation.org