Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania has named Annika Trolle of Allentown to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Annika is a social work major.

Savannah Arroyo of Allentown has been named to the dean’s list, earning honors at Wyoming Seminary, Kingston, Pa., for the Fall 2021 trimester.

Abigail Vernon of Allentown, who is majoring in theater, has been named to the Fall 2021 dean’s list at DeSales University, Center Valley, Pa.