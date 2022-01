Hillsborough PBA donates to young girl suffering from pediatric cancer

Members of Hillsborough PBA Local 205 presented Adeline Eick with a check for $2,000 on Jan. 4. The Hillsborough Township Police Department raised funds during Pink-Tober and No Shave November. Adeline suffers from a rare pediatric brain cancer, a grade III glioma, known as an anaplastic astrocytoma. She has constitutional mismatch repair deficiency syndrome (CMMRD).PHOTO COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP