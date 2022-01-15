News Transcript On Campus, Jan. 19

Rachael Karaczun of Manalapan, a student at Lasell University, Newton, Mass., has been named to the dean’s list for her academic performance in the Fall 2021 semester.

Lebanon Valley College, Annville, Pa., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester: HannahBea Rubin of Freehold, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in early childhood education; Ande Balla of Freehold, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in music and music education; and Emily Saporita of Freehold, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in music and music education.

Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester: Julia Contract of Freehold, a recreation and sport management major; Erin Coyle of Manalapan, a public health major; and Matthew Panzica of Manalapan, an exercise and sport science major.

DeSales University, Center Valley, Pa., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 term: Victoria Lebioda of Freehold, who is majoring in nursing, and Safa Shaikh of Morganville, who is majoring in medical studies.

Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H., has named the following area residents to the Fall 2021 dean’s list: Nicholas Piccolo of Marlboro and John Gallagher of Morganville.

Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H., has named the following area residents to the Fall 2021 president’s list (GPA of 3.70 and above): Dominique Wisniewski of Englishtown and Samantha Magali of Manalapan.

Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pa., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year: Dana Pardee of Colts Neck; Reed Klein and Lily Roessler of Freehold; Ashley Santoro of Manalapan; and Alexandra Slofkiss of Marlboro.

Amanda Meinster of Freehold has been named to the Moravian University, Bethlehem, Pa., dean’s honor list for the Fall 2021 term.