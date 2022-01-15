Tri-Town News On Campus, Jan. 19

Steven Murphy of Howell has been named to the president’s list at Berkeley College for the Spring 2021 semester. Students with a minimum of 12 academic credits who achieve a grade point average of 4.00 for two consecutive semesters in the same academic year qualify for the president’s list.

Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester: Avery Carrara of Jackson, Jessica Conolly of Jackson, Julian Craig of Jackson, Kasey Darrah of Howell, Jake Hickman of Jackson, Daniela Johnson of Jackson, Jules Keil of Jackson, Sebastian Marc of Jackson, Joseph Mellino of Jackson, Matthew Potok of Jackson, Hailey Santos of Jackson, Elisabeth Wood of Jackson and Sean Yurgel of Jackson.

DeSales University, Center Valley, Pa., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 term: Amy Dunphy of Howell, who is majoring in theater, and Lia Maggu of Jackson, who is majoring in medical studies.

Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H., has named the following area residents to the Fall 2021 president’s list (GPA of 3.70 and above): Maria Mathieu of Jackson and Daniel Pappas of Howell.

Moravian University, Bethlehem, Pa., has named the following area residents to the dean’s honor list for the Fall 2021 semester: Natalie Realmuto of Howell and Abigail Vallaster of Jackson.