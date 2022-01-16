East Windsor police blotter

A 32-year-old East Windsor man who reportedly struck another person in the face during a dispute at the Town House Motel on Franklin Street was charged with simple assault in the Dec. 25 incident. He was arrested and later released, pending court action.

A 39-year-old Hamilton Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane after a police officer reportedly observed his car weaving on Route 130 near Cranbury Road on Jan. 8. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests, according to reports. He was released, pending court action.

A 42-year-old East Windsor man who reportedly pulled on car door handles in the parking lot at the Windsor Heights shopping center on Route 130 was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, driving while his license was suspended and being an unlicensed driver on Jan. 8. He appeared to be intoxicated, police said, and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. He was released, pending court action.

A 33-year-old Ridgefield man who stopped his car partially in a lane on Route 130 south near Burger King was charged with driving under the influence, obstructing traffic, refusal to provide breath samples, reckless driving and careless driving in the Dec. 25 incident. The driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. He was released, pending court action.