Hillsborough Township Recreation awarded SNY Playball Grant by Chick-fil-a

Hillsborough was presented with new equipment and Chick-fil-a gift cards for the youth volunteers that donate their time towards the betterment of the Hillsborough Parks and Recreation youth basketball leagues.PHOTO COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP

Hillsborough Township Recreation was selected as a recipient of the SNY Playball Grant presented by Chick-fil-a.

Hillsborough was presented with new equipment and Chick-fil-a gift cards for the youth volunteers that donate their time towards the betterment of the Hillsborough Parks and Recreation youth basketball leagues.

“This was a great opportunity to recognize and thank some of our Recreation volunteers as well as secure some new equipment for our programs,” Recreation Director Bob Wagner said in a statement prepared by Hillsborough Township.

“We are always proud of our employees seeking and obtaining grant options for our community,” Committeeman Steven Cohen, liaison to the Parks and Recreation Commission, said in the statement.

Ryan Reep, franchise owner of the Flemington Chick-fil-a, along with Will Andres, Sales and Brand Growth team leader, were joined by members of the Hillsborough Township Recreation Department and the Recreation Commission for the presentation.