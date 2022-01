Independent Datebook, Jan. 19

• The Brotherhood of Temple Shalom, 5 Ayrmont Lane, Aberdeen Township, will host a blood and platelet drive on Feb. 1 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. in conjunction with RWJ Barnabas Health and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. Appointments are strongly encouraged. Schedule an appointment by going to rwjuhdonorclub.org or by calling 732-235-8100, ext. 221. T-shirts and raffle chances will be given to all donors. Platelet donors will receive a gift card. Bring a photo ID; eat and drink prior to donating; and a mask is required. Medical eligibility questions should be referred to RWJUH Donor Services at 732-235-8100, ext. 248.

• Middletown Township Public Library will host a virtual college planning workshop presented by College Funding Associates on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. The workshop, geared toward high school students and their families, will share information about how students can maximize their potential for financial aid, how they may lower out-of-pocket costs, the importance of FAFSA and EFCs, how SAT/ACT scores translate into financial aid and more. This program is open to the public. All interested teens and parents may attend via the Zoom link posted on the library’s calendar at mtpl.org

• The Monmouth County Library offers six classes available at any time and without any advance registration on virtual Yoga, highlighting breathing, movement, stretching and other activities. Each program is offered at https://ly/MonCoLibraryYoga. The programs are offered by Steven Russell of Becoming Sound. Interested individuals may choose their own path with movements from six of the most popular library video class series. Sessions are Yoga Breathing; Yoga Stretching; Yoga Movement; Yoga Stretching with Support; Yoga at Home on the Floor; and Yoga at Home Standing. Individuals should consult a physician before starting any exercise program.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct blood drives on the following dates: Feb. 22, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m.; Feb. 28, North Centerville Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, 372 Middle Road, Hazlet, 1-7 p.m. To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents “The Various Views of Zionism,” a three-part lecture series via Zoom, by Andrew Meyer, professor of history at Brooklyn College, on Jan. 30, Feb. 20 and March 20, all at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 for museum members and $8 for non-members. Details: 732-252-6990 or visit http://www.jhmomc.org

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents The Jewish-American Experience: Connecting Jewish Institutions Together, a series of Zoom programs that feature representatives from Jewish museums throughout the country. The program schedule includes the Museum of Jewish Southern Experience, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m.; Washington State Jewish Historical Society, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m.; and the Jewish Historical Society of the Upper Midwest, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 per program, or $15 for the series. To receive the Zoom link, call 732-252-6990 or visit http://www.jhmomc.org

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is looking for volunteers who will assist donors at area blood drives. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided, including precautions for the safety of the staff and blood donors. For additional information, call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Nature Lecture Series: Chickadees of Monmouth County on Jan. 20 from 7-8 p.m. at the Freneau Woods Park Activity Center, Aberdeen Township. Come to this talk by a park system naturalist and learn about these birds, how to identify them and how to attract them to a bird feeder. Free. Details; 732-842-4000.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is conducting blood drives on the following dates: Jan. 24, North Centerville Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, 372 Middle Road, Hazlet, 1-7 p.m.; Jan. 25, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m.; Jan. 28, St. Dorothea Church, 240 Broad St., Eatontown, 12:30-6:30 p.m. To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Aberdeen Township Department of Recreation has announced the following programs: February features an ice cream social on Feb. 6 at the Sigismondi Community Center. Stay in pajamas and bring the family to create an ice cream and waffle sundae. There will be a movie screening and an activity for children starting at 9 a.m.; there will be a Mother-Son Carnival Dance on Feb. 17 at the Sigismondi Community Center. Sons are invited to bring their mom or any adult female guest to dress up and dance the night away. To register or to view the entire winter program lineup, visit https://parksrec.egov.basgov.com/aberdeen

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

