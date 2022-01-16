Man rescued from train tracks by West Windsor first responders

LEA KAHN/STAFF

× LEA KAHN/STAFF

A man who had fallen onto the railroad tracks at the Princeton Junction Train Station narrowly escaped death after rescuers scooped him up and lifted him back onto the platform, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

Two police officers and two firefighter/emergency medical technicians had responded to the Princeton Junction Train Station around 4 p.m. Dec. 23 for an intoxicated woman on the southbound platform, police said.

While they were tending to the woman, they were notified that a man had fallen from the northbound platform onto the train tracks, police said. The man was lying face down and motionless across the outside rail.

The police officers and one of the firefighter/emergency medical technicians (EMT) jumped down onto the tracks and ran over to the man, who was semi-conscious and bleeding from a cut on his forehead.

The police officers and the firefighter/EMT picked him up and lifted him back onto the platform. They went back onto the train tracks and picked up the man’s belongings and then climbed back onto the platform, according to reports.

Less than one minute later, an AMTRAK train sped past them at a high rate of speed on the northbound inside rail, police said.

The man suffered serious trauma to his head and other injuries, police said. His injuries were tended to by five firefighter/EMTS, including the one who had jumped down onto the trail tracks, from the West Windsor Division of Fire and Emergency Services.

The man was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton for treatment.