News Transcript Datebook, Jan. 19

• Freehold High School Class of 1972 will be celebrating its 50-year class reunion on July 23 at the American Hotel, Freehold Borough. Tickets are $85 per person and must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the door. The deadline for ticket purchases is July 13. For more information, contact Sue Shrott by email at Sueshrott@gmail.com or call 732-995-7754.

• The Monmouth County Library offers six classes available at any time and without any advance registration on virtual Yoga, highlighting breathing, movement, stretching and other activities. Each program is offered at https://ly/MonCoLibraryYoga. The programs are offered by Steven Russell of Becoming Sound. Interested individuals may choose their own path with movements from six of the most popular library video class series. Sessions are Yoga Breathing; Yoga Stretching; Yoga Movement; Yoga Stretching with Support; Yoga at Home on the Floor; and Yoga at Home Standing. Individuals should consult a physician before starting any exercise program.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct blood drives on the following dates: Feb. 1, Freehold Raceway Mall, Freehold Township, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; Feb. 10, Temple Shaari Emeth, 400 Craig Road, Manalapan, 3:30-8 p.m.; Feb. 11, Freehold Raceway Mall, Freehold Township, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; Feb. 18, Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, 61 Georgia Road, Freehold Township, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents “The Various Views of Zionism,” a three-part lecture series via Zoom, by Andrew Meyer, professor of history at Brooklyn College, on Jan. 30, Feb. 20 and March 20, all at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 for museum members and $8 for non-members. Details: 732-252-6990 or visit http://www.jhmomc.org

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents The Jewish-American Experience: Connecting Jewish Institutions Together, a series of Zoom programs that feature representatives from Jewish museums throughout the country. The program schedule includes the Museum of Jewish Southern Experience, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m.; Washington State Jewish Historical Society, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m.; and the Jewish Historical Society of the Upper Midwest, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 per program, or $15 for the series. To receive the Zoom link, call 732-252-6990 or visit http://www.jhmomc.org

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is looking for volunteers who will assist donors at area blood drives. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided, including precautions for the safety of the staff and blood donors. For additional information, call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Wondrous Winter Walk on Jan. 26 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Hartshorne Woods Park, meet in the Rocky Point parking lot in Highlands. Join a park system naturalist and explore nature in the wintertime. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Sturdy footwear recommended, trails used may have inclines or tree roots to step over. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Nature Lecture Series: Chickadees of Monmouth County on Jan. 20 from 7-8 p.m. at the Freneau Woods Park Activity Center, Aberdeen Township. Come to this talk by a park system naturalist and learn about these birds, how to identify them and how to attract them to a bird feeder. Free. Details; 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Nature on the Move – Winter Days: Adaptations – How Do Animals Stay Warm in the Winter? on Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. at Turkey Swamp Park, Freehold Township, meet in the shelter building parking area. Look for the park system’s colorful Nature on the Move van and join a park system naturalist for a 45- to 60-minute hands-on interactive program. Keep warm with hot cocoa while exploring how nature survives the colder weather through fun games and activities. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Wallpaper in Early America on Jan. 22-23 from 1-4 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold Township. View samples of early American wallpaper designs, including several patterns that decorated walls in the Walns’ elegant home. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is conducting blood drives on the following dates: Jan. 21, Freehold Raceway Mall, Freehold Township, 12:30-6:30 p.m. To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

• CentraState Medical Center has launched a new online grief support group led by licensed clinical social workers certified in grief counseling to assist individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group is open for adult members of the community who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The private groups provide a safe, non-judgmental space for participants to share their emotions and struggles. The group meets via Zoom on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. To register, call 732-303-5170 or email Ametzger@Centrastate.com or Ssouza@Centrastate.com

• Samaritan Center, a joint ministry of St. Thomas More and Old Tennent Presbyterian churches, operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center. Volunteers are always welcome.

Items for the Datebook may be sent to news@thenewstranscript.com. Please send items at least two weeks prior to a scheduled event.