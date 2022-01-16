West Windsor police blotter

A Trenton man was charged with shoplifting for taking $354 worth of steaks from Wegmans at 240 Nassau Park Boulevard without paying for them Nov. 11. A police officer was approached by a witness who said she saw a store employee chasing the man across the parking lot. The employee stopped the chase after the man abandoned the shopping cart full of steaks. The officer apprehended the man, who was found to be a fugitive from justice. He was taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

Two Trenton men were charged with shoplifting after they filled a shopping cart with $952 worth of liquor and left Wegmans at 240 Nassau Park Boulevard without paying Nov. 30. The men fled after police ordered them to stop, but were apprehended. The men were also charged with hindering apprehension and obstruction of justice. Police charged one man with possession of a hypodermic needle that was found in his possession. The second man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia for having a crack pipe in his possession. The men were processed at the West Windsor Police Department headquarters and released, pending a hearing in Mercer County Superior Court.

A Trenton man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a three-car crash in the center lane on Quakerbridge Road Dec. 5. During the investigation, police found open bottles of liquor in his car. He was processed at the West Windsor Police Department headquarters and released, pending a future date in West Windsor Municipal Court.

A Philadelphia man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Jackson Township after he was stopped by police for failing to observe a red traffic signal on Quakerbridge Road at Clarksville Road Dec. 26. He was taken to the West Windsor Police Department headquarters to be processed, and then released with a pending court date in Jackson Township Municipal Court.

A Roselle man who was clocked by radar traveling at 99 miles per hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone on Route 1 was charged with driving while intoxicated Dec. 24. The police officer, who was conducting a radar speed enforcement operation, chased the driver into Lawrence Township and initiated a motor vehicle stop. The man was processed at the West Windsor Police Department headquarters and released. The case will be heard in West Windsor Municipal Court.

A Ewing Township man was charged with driving while intoxicated Dec. 27 after police responded to a call that a pickup truck was being driven erratically on Old Trenton Road. The driver of the pickup truck pulled off to the side of the road and stopped. Police found the driver slumped over and asleep in the driver’s seat. He was processed at the West Windsor Police Department headquarters and taken to the hospital for observation.