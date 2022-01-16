Two families left homeless after duplex fire in West Windsor

Two West Windsor households have been left homeless after a fire destroyed the Millstone Road duplex house in which they were living on Jan. 15.LEA KAHN/STAFF

Two West Windsor households have been left homeless after a fire destroyed the Millstone Road duplex house in which they were living.

When a police officer arrived in response to the call reporting the fire at 5:01 p.m. Jan. 15, he was told by one of the victims that all of the occupants had safely evacuated the two-family building, according to information provided by the West Windsor Police Department.

One family’s pet cat also escaped unscathed, police said.

Flames broke through the roof of the one-story building, and smoke was pushing out of the eaves, officials said.

Firefighters climbed up on the roof and cut holes in it to let out the hot gases and smoke.

West Windsor firefighters requested mutual aid from neighboring fire departments for manpower and equipment to help put out the fire. Millstone Road was closed for more than three hours because of the fire and subsequent investigation, police said.

The West Windsor Volunteer Fire Company and the Princeton Junction Volunteer Fire Company were assisted by firefighters from East Windsor Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, the Lawrenceville Fire Company, the Princeton Fire Department and the Plainsboro Fire Company.

Emergency medical technicians from the West Windsor Division of Fire and Emergency Services, the East Windsor Fire Aid Squad and the Hightstown First Aid Squad also responded. Capital Health Systems paramedics also were dispatched.

There were no injuries.

The West Windsor Township construction official declared both units uninhabitable, and a red sticker was placed outside each unit, according to the statement.

The American Red Cross helped to find shelter for the displaced residents, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it does not appear to be suspicious, police said. The fire investigation is ongoing between the West Windsor Police Department’s Detective Bureau and the West Windsor Division of Emergency Services.