Charles Meirs Holmes, 92

Charles Meirs Holmes, retired Professor Emeritus with Rutgers University, passed away on January 14, 2022 at the age of 92 in Holland, PA.

Born and raised in Cream Ridge, NJ, he also resided in Titusville and Seaside Park, NJ before moving to Holland Village in Holland, PA in 2016.

He was a 1st Lieutenant in the United State Army and, after his service, he became the County Agricultural Extension Agent for Cape May County prior to serving in the same capacity for Mercer County, NJ from which he retired in 1990.

He was a member of numerous agricultural boards and committees and was especially proud of his association with the NJ Vegetable Growers and The NJ State Board of Agriculture.

He was predeceased by his wife, Ida Mae (Hall), parents George B. and Anna M. Holmes and siblings Ruth Honadle, Helen Brick and Joseph Holmes.

He is survived by his sons and daughters in law, William & Sharon Holmes of Milford, DE, Jonathan & Patty Holmes of Ewing, NJ and grandson, Colin Holmes of Harrisburg, PA. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and close friend, Betty Davis and her family.

Known for his amazing talent of raising plants from seed and sharing those successes with his family and friends, we will especially miss his predictable talent of greeting everyone with a really bad joke.

Per the wishes of the family, burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) 72 Escher Street Trenton, NJ 08609,