Examiner News Briefs, Jan. 19

Allentown Mayor Thomas Fritts announced the following mayoral appointments during the borough’s reorganization meeting on Jan. 4:

• Environmental Commission: Bill Cotte for the chairman position, with a term ending Dec. 31, 2022; Patricia Brown and Janice Buchalski, with terms ending Dec. 31, 2024;

• Planning Board: Borough Councilman Daniel Payson, with a term ending Dec. Dec. 31, 2022; Allison Arnone, with a term ending Dec. 31, 2025; Ron Kuzma, with a term ending Dec. 31, 2023; Thomas Monahan Sr., with a term ending Dec. 31, 2025;

• Borough Auditor: Bowman & Associates, with a term ending Dec. 31, 2022.

Looking ahead to what Allentown residents can expect during 2022, Borough Administrator/Municipal Clerk Laurie A. Roth said, “The governing body and I are pleased that some of the projects we have been working on, such as speed reduction measures, speed enforcement zones, sign pollution, plan endorsement for the borough’s village status, the waste water treatment plant improvement project, and Phase I of the Sgt. George Ashby Memorial Park are completed or near completion.

“The construction piece of the Historic Streetscape Project – Phase IIB on Church Street is going back out to bid with an eye on starting this summer. Phase II of the Sgt. George Ashby Memorial Park project will start in the spring. It should be a very productive year with our newly reorganized governing body. We are ready for the challenges 2022 has to offer,” Roth said.

And, Roth noted that due to public health concerns regarding COVID-19, Borough Hall will remain closed to the public until further notice. Payments may still be made online, mailed to Borough Hall, or dropped in the drop box at Borough Hall. Residents who have any questions or concerns may call or email the staff.

Finally, Borough Engineer Carmela Roberts informed the mayor and Borough Council that as of Dec. 9, the construction of Allentown’s improved waste water treatment plant had been completed and the treatment plant on Breza Road is fully operational.

The initial completion date for the upgraded treatment plant was July 15, 2021, however, Roberts, in a letter to borough officials, wrote, “As you are aware, the date for the plant to be fully operational was extended to Nov. 15, 2021, and most recently to May 15, 2022, due to circumstances beyond the borough’s control related to supply chain issues, the pandemic, the unknown refuse at the plant, and these items and dates have been transmitted to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.”