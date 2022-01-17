News Transcript News Briefs, Jan. 19

Marlboro Police Chief Peter Pezzullo has announced the hiring of three new police officers who were sworn in as members of the department by Mayor Jonathan Hornik.

Patrolman Kieran Hayes, Officer Julia Carotenuto and Patrolman Mark Polera took the oath of office during a ceremony at Town Hall. They will begin their journey as members of the 101st recruit class at the Monmouth County Police Academy, Freehold Township.

In a social media post, municipal officials said, “We wish them the best of luck in their careers and welcome them to our Marlboro Police Department family.”

Freehold Township officials have awarded an emergency contract and will receive coronavirus vaccines for the municipality’s health department.

Township Committee members awarded the emergency contract to the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of Central Jersey. The contract is in an amount not to exceed $80,000. Under the terms of the contract, the VNA will administer vaccines during health clinics for one year.

The contract was awarded without the need for public advertisement for bids and bidding because it was related to a matter affecting public health, safety and/or welfare of the public and required the immediate delivery of services, according to a resolution.

In other business, committee members adopted a nepotism policy regarding employment with the township.

According to a resolution, the policy will prohibit the direct supervision of township employees by a family member or relative of the employee. The policy will also ensure that the hiring, promotion, responsibilities, obligations to the public, salary, work

assignments, performance, evaluations or career progress of a person is not affected by

the individual’s status as a family member or relative of an elected or appointed official

or employee of the township.

Officials said the adoption of a nepotism policy will protect the interests and rights of Freehold Township and municipal employees.