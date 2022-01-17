Windows of Understanding project promotes social justice

1 / 10 David Laporte painted “Langar of Love,” directly inspired by the mission and the work of the First Presbyterian Church of Metuchen’s Food Pantry. PHOTO COURTESY OF WINDOWS OF UNDERSTANDING 2 / 10 PHOTO COURTESY OF WINDOWS OF UNDERSTANDING 3 / 10 PHOTO COURTESY OF WINDOWS OF UNDERSTANDING 4 / 10 PHOTO COURTESY OF WINDOWS OF UNDERSTANDING 5 / 10 PHOTO COURTESY OF WINDOWS OF UNDERSTANDING 6 / 10 7 / 10 Melisa Gerecci of Metuchen worked on a climate change project for the Urban AG Lab at Rutgers University.PHOTO COURTESY OF WINDOWS OF UNDERSTANDING 8 / 10 PHOTO COURTESY OF WINDOWS OF UNDERSTANDING 9 / 10 Artist: Bobby Duncan Agency: The Citizens Campaign 10 / 10 ❮ ❯

The fifth annual Social Justice Public Art Initiative “Windows of Understanding” officially launched on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a way to pay homage to King’s legacy with a designated “Day of Understanding”.

The works of art from local New Jersey artists will be on display in storefronts and public spaces from Jan. 17 to Feb. 28 in Metuchen, South Plainfield, Highland Park and New Brunswick.

The New Brunswick Community Arts Council, Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University, Highland Park Arts Commission, the Metuchen Arts Council, and the South Plainfield Cultural Arts Commission partnered on this initiative that unites New Jersey artists, organizations and businesses to promote awareness and engagement around social justice issues impacting local communities.