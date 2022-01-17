Windows of Understanding project promotes social justice

David Laporte painted “Langar of Love,” directly inspired by the mission and the work of the First Presbyterian Church of Metuchen’s Food Pantry.
Melisa Gerecci of Metuchen worked on a climate change project for the Urban AG Lab at Rutgers University.PHOTO COURTESY OF WINDOWS OF UNDERSTANDING
Artist: Bobby Duncan
Agency: The Citizens Campaign
David Laporte painted “Langar of Love,” directly inspired by the mission and the work of the First Presbyterian Church of Metuchen’s Food Pantry.
Melisa Gerecci of Metuchen worked on a climate change project for the Urban AG Lab at Rutgers University.PHOTO COURTESY OF WINDOWS OF UNDERSTANDING
Artist: Bobby Duncan
Agency: The Citizens Campaign
The fifth annual Social Justice Public Art Initiative “Windows of Understanding” officially launched on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a way to pay homage to King’s legacy with a designated “Day of Understanding”.
The works of art from local New Jersey artists will be on display in storefronts and public spaces from Jan. 17 to Feb. 28 in Metuchen, South Plainfield, Highland Park and New Brunswick.
The New Brunswick Community Arts Council, Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University, Highland Park Arts Commission, the Metuchen Arts Council, and the South Plainfield Cultural Arts Commission partnered on this initiative that unites New Jersey artists, organizations and businesses to promote awareness and engagement around social justice issues impacting local communities.
As Windows of Understanding embarks on its fifth year, its focus revolves around climate change, economic justice, protest to policy, and public health. This is a creative, community-building response to the negativity and hate being perpetuated in today’s media landscape. It is through visual language that artists can communicate methods of understanding in powerful ways that cut across cultural boundaries.
This year, 24 non-profit organizations have been paired with artists to illustrate positive strides. The Metuchen Arts Council mounted an exhibition in the windows of sponsor Berkshire Hathaway’s office on Middlesex Avenue.
Dave LaMarte created a piece on economic injustice based on the First Presbyterian Church Community Food Pantry.
Melisa Gerecci of Metuchen worked on a climate change project for the Urban AG Lab at Rutgers University.
Protest to Policy was the focus of Bobby Duncan for the Citizens Campaign, and Ria Monga for the League of Women Voters of Greater New Brunswick.