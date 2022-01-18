Edison woman, son pulled from vehicle submerged in pond in Piscataway

Authorities have identified the occupants of a vehicle recovered from New Market Pond in Piscataway as Tamequa Robinson, 30, of Edison, and her nine-month-old son.

The cause of death remains undetermined pending the completion of autopsies by the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, according to information provided on Jan. 18 by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Thomas Mosier of the Piscataway Police Department.

At approximately 5:35 a.m. Jan. 18, authorities responded to the area of Stelton Road and Lakeview Avenue where officers located a vehicle floating in the adjacent pond, according to the statement. Inside the vehicle, authorities located two individuals who were pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information should contact Detective Joe Naccarato of the Piscataway Police Department at 732-562-1100 or Detective Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3330