Tri-Town News news briefs, Jan. 19

Jackson residents who would like their child to attend the Jackson School District’s free Preschool Inclusion Program during the 2022-23 school year may enter a lottery which began on Jan. 17 and will run through Feb. 4.

Last year, the district earned a $3.1 million grant from the state to expand its Preschool Inclusion Program and to provide free preschool to Jackson residents, according to a press release.

To determine placement in the program, the district holds a lottery. Once the lottery closes, names are selected at random to determine the order in which parents will be contacted to register their child. The lottery form is available at www.jacksonsd.org/preschool

Superintendent of Schools Nicole Pormilli said, “This is a wonderful program taught by certified teachers and thanks to the grant we received, it is completely free for parents. We have expanded the program in all schools, but space remains limited so this lottery ensures we are being fair to everyone.”

The program is open to children who will turn 3 or 4 years old by Oct. 1, 2022. Transportation to the child’s home school is offered to eligible families who are not in a defined “walker” area. Families currently enrolled in the district preschool program do not need to reapply.

The program provides students who are 3 and 4 years old with a developmentally appropriate early learning experience in the school district. Special needs and typically developing preschoolers will come together in an inclusive classroom where language, academic and social skills will be developed in a nurturing environment, according to the press release.

For more information, call 732-833-4677.