By Rick Gables

ABC will premiere its new epic, generation-spanning drama series Promised Land on Monday, Jan. 24, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series revolves around two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. The drama stars John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo Flores, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos Rincón, Katya Martín as Juana Sánchez, Rolando Chusan as Billy Rincón and Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft.

The new series Monarch will debut with a two-night premiere on FOX Sunday, Jan. 30, immediately following the NFC Championship Game, continuing on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Country music star Trace Adkins plays the family patriarch, joined by Susan Sarandon, in the role of his insanely talented, but tough as nails wife, “Queen of Country Music” Dottie Cantrell Roman. The series is a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music. Even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman, (Anna Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

truTV is cooking up savory guilty pleasure eats for the second season of its cooking reality series, Fast Foodies, returning on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The 12-episode season brings a raucous slew of fresh celebrity guests with fast food cravings, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Reggie Watts, Chris Jericho, Natasha Leggero, Bobby Moynihan and Baron Davis. Top Chef winners Kristen Kish and Jeremy Ford, along with Iron Chef winner Justin Sutherland, compete to perfectly recreate and then skillfully reimagine a celebrity guest’s favorite fast-food dish. These culinary masters come prepared to showcase their love of pop culture, fast-food legends, and their expert skills to win the Chompionship Trophy.

SHOWTIME is set to premiere the four-part docuseries We Need to Talk About Cosby on Sunday, Jan. 30, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. This is an in-depth look at the revolutionary career and personal descent of Bill Cosby.