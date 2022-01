Darcy Fruhschein was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut.

She is majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies with a plan to pursue a degree in Elementary Education, as well as a master’s degree.

She is a member of the Thomas More Honors Program.

She is on the Division I Women’s Bowling Team.

Fruhschein is a 2021 graduate of North Brunswick Township High School.