Opinion: Princeton Community Works will ‘Share it Forward’

I know many of us feel discouraged that what we had hoped for in 2022 has still not happened. However, it is incredibly important that we don’t give up hope. It is certainly a challenge.

One of the best ways to boost our energy is to be surrounded by people who care about community and want to be able to use and develop skills and share their passion. This has a far-reaching impact throughout our communities and those we serve.

Princeton Community Works, the conference that has brought the nonprofit community together for over two decades, was held at Princeton University. Attended by over 500 volunteers, staff and board, we went virtual in 2021, reaching far more people.

This year, on Jan. 24, 25 and 26, we are presenting the Princeton Community Works conference with the theme Share it Forward: Connect, Create, Collaborate. Each one of the 26 incredible workshop leaders will provide compelling outcomes so that each attendee can leave with easily replicable tools and techniques and ideas that can be applied immediately.

The conference offers self-care sessions, 26 workshops, several special “Engage and Connect Sessions, an illustrative keynote featuring a local nonprofit, Trenton Circus Squad, and a finale. We don’t turn anyone away and offer discounts and scholarships to anyone who is interested in attending.

This is a way to come together, in the spirit of sharing it forward. To Connect. Create. Collaborate. This is the opportunity to take a break from the isolation, confusion and feeling helpless at times. It is imperative to come together.

For more information, visit www.princetoncommunityworks.org

Hope you will join us. We need to work together to make good happen.

Marge Smith

Princeton