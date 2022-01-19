DOT: Route 33 bridge closure will continue through spring

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced on Jan. 19 that the closure and detour of Route 33 Business/Park Avenue for emergency repairs to a bridge over Conrail railroad tracks in Freehold will continue through the spring.

Route 33 Business/Park Avenue was closed and detoured on Dec. 22 for emergency repairs to the bridge over the Conrail railroad tracks just east of Jerseyville Avenue. A temporary support was installed to shore up the north column, according to a press release from the DOT.

However, the bridge is in worse condition than expected and additional repairs are necessary to the abutment and south column before the bridge can be safely reopened to traffic, according to the DOT.

DOT is in the process of completing the repair design and is coordinating with Conrail. The additional repair work is expected to begin in a few weeks and is expected to take place 24 hours a day, except on Mondays and Wednesdays due to the railroad schedule, according to the press release.

The work is expected to be complete in early April, weather permitting. The following detours will remain in place:

• Route 33 Business/Park Avenue westbound detour:

Motorists on Route 33 Business/Park Avenue westbound will be directed to turn left onto the ramp for Halls Mill Road south;

Take the ramp to Route 33 westbound;

Take the ramp to Route 79 northbound/South Street;

Turn right onto Route 33 Business/Park Avenue.

• Route 33 Business/Park Avenue eastbound detour:

Motorists on Route 33 Business/Park Avenue eastbound will be directed to turn right onto Route 79 southbound/South Street;

Turn left onto Willow Brook Road;

Turn left to take the ramp onto Route 33 eastbound;

Take the ramp to Halls Mill Road north;

Take the ramp to Route 33 Business/Park Avenue.

Variable message signs will be used to provide advance notification to motorists. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors, according to the press release.

Motorists may check DOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information.