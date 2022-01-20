Basketball player represents East Brunswick Elks lodge in Hoop Shoot competition

Pictured from left: Hank Hart, Central District Hoop Shoot chair; Barbara Muller, district deputy; Teja Vardhan-Karamala, representing Edison Elks Lodge 2487, second place winner; Anthony Totin, representing East Brunswick Elks Lodge 2370, first place winner; and Christine Sauer, district vice president.PHOTO COURTESY OF KARAN HANNALLA

East Brunswick Elks Loge 2370 held its annual Hoop Shoot at the Raritan Valley YMCA in East Brunswick on Dec. 6, joined by South Amboy Lodge 784 and New Brunswick Lodge 324.

Joshua Quintero and Anthony Totin moved on to the Central District-level Hoop Shoot as representatives of the East Brunswick Elks Lodge. That competition was held recently at the Woodbridge Community Center, where Anthony, who represented boys 12-13 years old, came in first place with a score of 23 out of 24 shots made.

Anthony will attend the New Jersey State Elks-level Hoop Shoot on Feb. 27 at South Plainfield High School, starting promptly at 8 a.m. Elks and community members are invited to volunteer and/or support Anthony.

The Grand Lodge is celebrating its 50th year of the national Hoop Shoot youth sports competition. The finals will be held in Chicago April 28 to May 1. All who are interested in attending should contact Aimee Schneider at smile2laugh2@gmail.com for registration details.