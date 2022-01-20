East Windsor mayor elected president of New Jersey Conference of Mayors

1 / 2 East Windsor Mayor Janice S. Mironov was sworn in as president of the New Jersey Conference of Mayors (NJCM) by Sen. Cory Booker on Jan. 6.PHOTO COURTESY OF THE TOWNSHIP OF EAST WINDSOR 2 / 2 East Windsor Mayor Janice S. Mironov was sworn in as president of the New Jersey Conference of Mayors (NJCM) by Sen. Cory Booker on Jan. 6.PHOTO COURTESY OF THE TOWNSHIP OF EAST WINDSOR ❮ ❯

East Windsor Mayor Janice S. Mironov was sworn in as president of the New Jersey Conference of Mayors (NJCM).

Mironov, conference first vice president, was administered the oath of office by Sen. Cory Booker on Jan. 6. The NJCM virtual transitional meeting featured opening comments by Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, as well as remarks by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin; outgoing Assembly Minority Leader/State Sen. Jon Bramnick; State Sen. Vin Gopal; and Legislative District 14 representatives State Sen. Linda Greenstein, Assemblyman Daniel Benson and Assemblyman Wayne DeAngelo; with more than 100 of New Jersey’s mayors and elected leaders in attendance.

“It is an honor to lead the New Jersey Conference of Mayors, and work with my many valued and caring mayor colleagues and friends throughout New Jersey,” Mironov said in a prepared statement. “Mayors across the state are proving every day that local leadership can improve the quality of resident’s lives in impactful and meaningful ways. There is much we can accomplish when we work together and leave partisanship behind, and that is the spirit of this organization. I’m excited to serve as a powerful voice for the conference, my fellow mayors and the people of New Jersey.”

NJCM was founded in 1963 by a group of leading mayors who believed their collective voices should be heard in Trenton and Washington, D.C. NJCM’s mission is to provide a unified approach and open line of communication to New Jersey’s state and federal legislatures and administrations on issues impacting those they serve, according to the statement. NJCM is the largest statewide organization in the nation to exclusively represent the interests of mayors.

Mironov has served as mayor of East Windsor for more than 25 years. She is active on the statewide and regional levels in many capacities, including having served as president of the New Jersey League of Municipalities, New Jersey Highway Traffic Safety Policy Advisory Committee member, CentraState Government and Regulatory Affairs Committee member, and New Jersey Shares Board member.

Mironov received her Bachelor of Arts in political science from Wellesley College in Massachusetts and earned her law degree (J.D.) with honors from the National Law Center at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., according to the statement.